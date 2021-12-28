Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.36 and its 200 day moving average is $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

