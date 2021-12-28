Wanchain Trading Up 0.2% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $131.48 million and $3.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00229000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00028308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.27 or 0.00509217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.