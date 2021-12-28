Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

