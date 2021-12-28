WAX Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $898.43 million and approximately $66.76 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00040220 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,827,627,233 coins and its circulating supply is 1,873,035,663 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

