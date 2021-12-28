Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Wayfair worth $26,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W opened at $198.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.98 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,350 shares of company stock worth $26,397,084. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

