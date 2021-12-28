WazirX (WRX) Price Up 8.6% This Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $383.61 million and $18.89 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.01 or 0.07937296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.49 or 1.00014385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.