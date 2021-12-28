WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading 0.4% Higher

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.16 ($5.86) and last traded at €5.16 ($5.86). 1,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.14 ($5.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $776.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,160.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.18.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

