Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 512,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

