Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for C3.ai (AI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) recently:

12/20/2021 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

12/16/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

12/7/2021 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

12/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $176.94.

Get C3ai Inc alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $8,561,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 638,309 shares of company stock worth $29,091,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 39.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for C3ai Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3ai Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.