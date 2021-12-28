Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for REV Group (REVG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of REV Group (NYSE: REVG) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2021 – REV Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

12/21/2021 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.50 to $13.25. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – REV Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

12/9/2021 – REV Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – REV Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

11/3/2021 – REV Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 140,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $924.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

