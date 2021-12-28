Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for salesforce.com (CRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM):

12/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/20/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $370.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/12/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/2/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $359.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $348.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $316.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/29/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

11/29/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $308.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $348.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/16/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.80. The stock had a trading volume of 106,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $251.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 512,334 shares of company stock valued at $145,421,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

