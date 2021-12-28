WELL (WELL) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, WELL has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and approximately $6,405.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007116 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

