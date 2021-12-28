Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

