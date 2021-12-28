Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,573 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

