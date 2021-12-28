WEMIX Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $10.71 or 0.00022412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $30.84 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.59 or 0.07953113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.52 or 1.00088048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008118 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

