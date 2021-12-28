WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

