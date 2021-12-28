Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,001 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $21.21.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after buying an additional 1,769,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after purchasing an additional 457,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 580,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

