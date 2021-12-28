Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 128,673 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.4509 dividend. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

