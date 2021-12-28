WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 423.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

