Wey Education (LON:WEY) Stock Price Down 24.9%

Wey Education plc (LON:WEY) shares dropped 24.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.48). Approximately 40,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 432,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.25 ($0.64).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £49.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17.

About Wey Education (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

