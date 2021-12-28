WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,601.55

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,601.55 ($21.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,467.50 ($19.73). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,467.50 ($19.73), with a volume of 45,765 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SMWH shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.31) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.73) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($21.02) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,019.14 ($27.14).

Get WH Smith alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,500.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,601.55.

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.44), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($667,869.23). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.59) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,485.41).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.