WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.44

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as low as $15.31. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 68,773 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $356.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

