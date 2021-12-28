Widercoin (WDR) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $44,788.71 and $25,706.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.07911177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,014.54 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

