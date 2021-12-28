Wilder World (WILD) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00007380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $295.66 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.