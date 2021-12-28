Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $4.96. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 6,889 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

