Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $4.96. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 6,889 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%.
About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.