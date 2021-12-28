Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.62

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $9.85. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 42,580 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $89,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $182,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

