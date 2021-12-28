Wing Finance Hits Market Cap of $33.78 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.33 or 0.00032071 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.78 million and $5.83 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.59 or 0.07953113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.52 or 1.00088048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008118 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,329,084 coins and its circulating supply is 2,204,084 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

