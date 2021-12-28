Wing Finance Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07934078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.94 or 1.00048044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

