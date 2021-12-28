Wing (WING) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07934078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.94 or 1.00048044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008046 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

