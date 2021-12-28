Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Up 3.5%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.39. Approximately 3,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 623,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

