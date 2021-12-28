WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 110,255 shares.The stock last traded at $80.66 and had previously closed at $80.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEDJ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.