WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 43,790 shares.The stock last traded at $56.14 and had previously closed at $55.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

