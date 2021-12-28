Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 508,316 shares.The stock last traded at $29.15 and had previously closed at $29.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

