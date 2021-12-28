Woodcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100,751.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $534,021.84 and $100,751.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,101.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.31 or 0.07952565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00307638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.50 or 0.00924076 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00073599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.48 or 0.00439654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00256201 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

