Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.77

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.77 and traded as high as $33.62. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 9,289 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.