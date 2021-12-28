Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.77

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.77 and traded as high as $33.62. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 9,289 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

