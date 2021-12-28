WorkQuest Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $787,924.10 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $787,924.10 and $219,158.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007351 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,432 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.