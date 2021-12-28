World Token (WORLD) Price Tops $0.0195 on Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. World Token has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $72,853.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.59 or 0.07953113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.52 or 1.00088048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008118 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.