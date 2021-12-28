WOWswap (WOW) Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. WOWswap has a market cap of $5.74 million and $239,937.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $11.49 or 0.00023388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.32 or 0.07928692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,093.07 or 0.99900483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

