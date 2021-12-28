WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

