Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 356,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wrap Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

