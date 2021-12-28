Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $252.62 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $48,168.56 or 1.00437052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.43 billion and $252.62 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032499 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $612.41 or 0.01276940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003779 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,141 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

