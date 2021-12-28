Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Volume Reaches $793.42 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.92 billion and $793.42 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $538.54 or 0.01119598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.47 or 0.07900924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.73 or 0.99931691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,427,703 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

