Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $411.94 or 0.00857801 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $140,061.17 and approximately $3,897.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

