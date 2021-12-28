WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.62

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 53453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in WW International by 130.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WW International by 31.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

