X-CASH One Day Trading Volume Tops $266,756.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $266,756.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

