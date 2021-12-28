X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Trading Down 3.1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 5,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 249,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a P/E ratio of 169.58 and a beta of 0.91.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of X Financial by 10,541.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

