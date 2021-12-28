X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Down 0%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.56. 216,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 114,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.