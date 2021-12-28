Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.68

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.68 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 180.20 ($2.42). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.47), with a volume of 25,854 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.23.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

