Xaurum (XAUR) Trading Down 28% This Week

Xaurum (CURRENCY:XAUR) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Xaurum has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $46,557.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaurum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaurum has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaurum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Xaurum Profile

Xaurum (CRYPTO:XAUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 71,186,115 coins. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xaurum is www.xaurum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Xaurum (XAUR) is a smart contract & token system built on Ethereum. It was developed from the previous PoS blockchain, Xaurum (XAU) which was migrated to the Ethereum platform to lower costs and inflation associated wwith mantaining a Proof of Stake 2.0 cryptocurrency. Xaurum is a gold-backed crypto asset, that derives its value from the gold reserves maintained by the Auresco Institute, a non-profit organization created by the Xaurum team. Xaurum is meant to be used as a store of value since the gold base that backs Xaurum is always growing. The former cryptocurrency, Xaurum (XAU) had an ICO period, in which 1016 XAU coins were sold. In the RICO period, these XAU coins are exchangeable for XAUR at a 1-8000 rate. During this RICO period, anyone was also allowed to send cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies to the Auresco Institute to recieve newly created XAUR. In this smart contract system, the old PoS XAU coins that were swapped and the ones that were minted in the RICO period will be in circulation (all of these coins have been backed by gold), and the remaining supply is locked (the locked supply is not backed by gold). Xaurum users have two ways of acquiring tokens, you can earn them in the “Goldmine” or Mint them. When mining on the Goldmine, users are exchanging their hashpower in a multipool. The earned coins from staking and mining these cryptocurrencies are used to buy more gold and to release Xaurum that was previously locked into circulation, by backing it with the newly bought gold. The proceeds from the Multipool can also be used to buy Xaurum in an exchange and pay the miners, depending on the market value of Xaurum, mined cryptocurrencies and the gold itself. When minting new coins, users are allowed to send fiat currencies directly to the Auresco Institute in exchange for new coins. These users are called Masternodes but they do not maintain the blockchain. Instead, they are required to have a 1000 XAUR collateral (like Dash masternodes), in order to create new coins. This ensures that any fraud attempt would not be profitable for the Xaurum masternodes. Profits from running the PoW multipool and from the Minting process are sent to the Commonwealth wallet, and allow the Xaurum system to increase their gold supply at a must faster pace than the XAUR supply itself. “

Xaurum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaurum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaurum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaurum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaurum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaurum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.