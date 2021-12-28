XIO Price Hits $0.24 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

